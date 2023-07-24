Fuel Subsidy Removal: Kwara govt approves 500m fund for traders

On Monday, Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq approved a slew of multi-billion naira palliatives to neutralise the effects of the recent removal of fuel subsidy, cutting across different sectors and demographics of the state.

On top of the palliatives is a cash support of N10,000 for every public sector worker in the state, which will begin this month (July) and last until a new minimum wage is introduced to enable workers to cope with the economic shocks created by the subsidy removal.

Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital.

He said in deference to the new advisory of the National Economic Council for states to design their independent responses to the development, the Governor has directed the civil service leadership to continue a staggered work schedule, not exceeding three days a week, to reduce transportation expenses for workers.

Kwara had earlier introduced a three-day work schedule for its civil servants but suspended it in deference to an earlier advisory of the NEC for states to await a more holistic response to the development, clarifying that the staggered work plan will not cover ‘essential workers’.

“The Governor has approved the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) to activate N500m worth of conditional support for petty traders and MSMEs in the state.

“Similarly, from July, the Governor has approved the payment of new hazard and skipping allowances and 100% CONMESS for consultants and medical doctors under the government’s payroll. He also supported a new regime of allowances for nurses working for the state government. The essence is to check the attrition rate in the health sector and attract and retain medics and specialists to provide improved, qualitative healthcare services for the state’s people.

“The Governor has also endorsed immediate cash-backing of 2019 and 2020 promotion for Teaching Service Commission workers. The administration had earlier cash-backed arrears of promotion for TESCOM for 2015-2018.

“In the same vein, he has approved cash-backing for the 2021 promotion exercise of teaching and non-teaching staff of SUBEB and restoration of steps to all of them. This is a policy response to the yearnings of SUBEB workers since 2016 when SUBEB workers no longer had steps.

“The Governor also approved the extension of free bus rides for students of tertiary institutions in the state, while modalities for occasional food distribution to poor and most vulnerable households will be activated in the next few days.

“This shall be nonpartisan and would be coordinated by a government team to be supported by respected stakeholders who would get inputs from traditional rulers, religious bodies, market leaders, trade unionists, and community-based organisations to generate the lists of beneficiaries and disburse accordingly.

“The whole idea of these interventions, which gulp billions of naira of public funds, is to show empathy and deploy as many resources as the state can afford to support the people at this particular time.

“The state government will receive fertilisers and grains from the Federal Government and pay for same. It is not free. Modalities for the handling of these will be made available later. This is to boost farming outputs and food security in the state.

“The government, meanwhile, will be setting up a committee to interface with marketers on the need to curb extortionist tendencies as seen in the arbitrary fixing of prices of foodstuffs. This practice imposes hardship on everyone. The government will be willing to collaborate with patriotic market leaders to tackle this challenge.

“Finally, the Governor identifies with the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his strong commitments to sustainable economic reforms and the well-being of the Nigerian people, believing that the current discomforts are just like the pains that precede the joyful birth of a child.”