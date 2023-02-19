Kwara generates N35.4bn revenue in 2022, records 112% growth

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) generated a total sum of N35.4 billion in 2022, the highest revenue ever generated in one year by the agency since its establishment in 2016.

According to the KW-IRS, the figure represents 112 percent of the agency’s IGR target for the year 2022 and it far surpassed the N26.96 billion generated by the agency in 2021.

Shade Omoniyi, the executive chairman, KW-IRS, stated that the latest achievement of the revenue agency is attributed to some strategic measures taken by the management of the agency to increase its efficiency.

According to her, the KW-IRS was able to block some revenue leakages through the deployment of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and systems, increased productivity among staff through improved welfare packages, heavy cut in consultancy charges, expansion of the tax net without new charges, and introduction of new technologies that make tax payment easier for the people, among others.

Omoniyi noted that Kwara State, like many other states of the federation, was gradually on the rebound from the economic meltdown and constraints imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns of 2020.

According to the yearly IGR figures posted on the agency’s website, the quarterly breakdown of the N35. 4 billion showed that N10.7 billion was earned in the first quarter, while it raked in N7.3 billion in the second quarter. In the third quarter, the agency generated N6.3 billion while N11.06 billion was earned in the fourth quarter.