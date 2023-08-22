Again El-Rufai goes lyrical with One moment in time by Whitney Houston

Former Kaduna state governor Nasir el-Rufai is continuing to dedicate his time to admire and recommend the works of some of the greatest song writers the world has known.

The other day it was Bob Marley and this time is about about Whitney Houston’s One Moment in Time. The music that served as the official opening track of the Los Angeles Olympics.

The radical politician who was suddenly bumped off the ministerial list by the senate calls the song “a classic and one of my favorites. Enjoy it this Monday morning and the inspiring lyrics.”

In the song One moment in time, Houston wrote,

Each day I live

I want to be

A day to give

The best of me

I’m only one

But not alone

My finest day

Is yet unknown

I broke my heart

Fought every gain

To taste the sweet

I face the pain

I rise and fall

Yet through it all

This much remains

I want one moment in time

When I’m more than I thought I could be

When all of my dreams are a heartbeat away

And the answers are all up to me

Give me one moment in time

When I’m racing with destiny

Then in that one moment of time

I will feel

I will feel eternity

I’ve lived to be

The very best

I want it all

No time for less

I’ve laid the plans

Now lay the chance

Here in my hands

Give me one moment in time

When I’m more than I thought I could be

When all of my dreams are a heartbeat away

And the answers are all up to me

Give me one moment in time

When I’m racing with destiny

Then in that one moment of time

I will feel

I will feel eternity

You’re a winner for a lifetime

If you seize that one moment in time

Make it shine

Give me one moment in time

When I’m more than I thought I could be

When all of my dreams are a heartbeat away

And the answers are all up to me

Give me one moment in time

When I’m racing with destiny

Then in that one moment of time

I will be

I will be

I will be free

I will be

I will be free