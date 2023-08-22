Again El-Rufai goes lyrical with One moment in time by Whitney Houston
Former Kaduna state governor Nasir el-Rufai is continuing to dedicate his time to admire and recommend the works of some of the greatest song writers the world has known.
The other day it was Bob Marley and this time is about about Whitney Houston’s One Moment in Time. The music that served as the official opening track of the Los Angeles Olympics.
The radical politician who was suddenly bumped off the ministerial list by the senate calls the song “a classic and one of my favorites. Enjoy it this Monday morning and the inspiring lyrics.”
In the song One moment in time, Houston wrote,
Each day I live
I want to be
A day to give
The best of me
I’m only one
But not alone
My finest day
Is yet unknown
I broke my heart
Fought every gain
To taste the sweet
I face the pain
I rise and fall
Yet through it all
This much remains
I want one moment in time
When I’m more than I thought I could be
When all of my dreams are a heartbeat away
And the answers are all up to me
Give me one moment in time
When I’m racing with destiny
Then in that one moment of time
I will feel
I will feel eternity
I’ve lived to be
The very best
I want it all
No time for less
I’ve laid the plans
Now lay the chance
Here in my hands
Give me one moment in time
When I’m more than I thought I could be
When all of my dreams are a heartbeat away
And the answers are all up to me
Give me one moment in time
When I’m racing with destiny
Then in that one moment of time
I will feel
I will feel eternity
You’re a winner for a lifetime
If you seize that one moment in time
Make it shine
Give me one moment in time
When I’m more than I thought I could be
When all of my dreams are a heartbeat away
And the answers are all up to me
Give me one moment in time
When I’m racing with destiny
Then in that one moment of time
I will be
I will be
I will be free
I will be
I will be free