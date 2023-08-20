El-Rufai expresses passion for reggae music

Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State Sunday expressed his love for Bob Marley, a popular musician and reggae, the genre of music made popular by the musician.

The former governor said his love for reggae music is connected with Bob Marley’s songs.

“Bob Marley of blessed memory is one of most talented musicians of all time. My love for reggae music is connected with his songs and music,” El-Rufai said on X, a micro blogging app owned by Elon Musk.

“Who The Cap Fit – Bob Marley & The Wailers is one of my favorites from the 1970s. Enjoy your Sunday with the song and lyrics that are timeless.” he said.

Many think the tweet is a cryptic message about the ministerial role El-Rufai could not land in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

“Cryptic but not so encrypted,” Muktar Bagudo, @Muktees tweeted in response

“A lot said in a song about friendship and betrayal. Idan Allah Yayi ma mutum, bayadda aka iya dashi,” Thuraya Ahmed @Surayya_ahmad tweeted

El-Rufai had been nominated as one of 48 ministers to make up Tinubu’s cabinet.

However, the senate threw out the nomination of El-Rufai on security grounds.

According to sources, the former governor who had also served as FCT minister had been tipped for a new energy ministry which was to focus on gas as a major source of revenue for the country.