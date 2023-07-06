Bob Marley: Biopic trailer drops, release date set for 2024

The movie trailer for the anticipated biopic of Jamaican reggae legend, Bob Marley has been released. It stars British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir in the lead role as Bob Marley while ‘Woman King’ star Lashana Lynch stars in a supporting role as Rita Marley, Bob Marley’s wife.

The movie which is set for an initial January 2024 release according to reports is set to depict the life of the ‘One Love’ singer who passed away on 11 May 1981 at the age of 36.

In the official social media post, late Marley’s son Ziggy Marley wrote, “Nothing happens before it’s time and now is the time for the story of our father Bob Marley to be represented in a biopic theatrical release coming in 2024. You’ve heard the music and you think you know the man but do you really understand what he went through and what moments shaped him into the person he became.”

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and distributed by Paramount Pictures, the film according to Marley will take audiences through his late father’s pain, sorrows, joys, and his redemption.

The set is said to be filmed in England and Jamaica with a diverse cast and crew, mostly Jamaican actors, in a bid to share experience and represent a unique Hollywood style.

Marley also said the biopic is filmed at the actual places where Bob walked , played football and sang like Trench Town and Bull bay in Kingston.

“With this release we look forward to inspiring not only the long-time fans but also the younger generation, giving them a vehicle that opens the door to explore Bob’s life and music and in so doing expand his universal message of unification, justice and peace throughout the earth,” Marley said.