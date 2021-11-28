Africa Fashion Week Nigeria returns for a spectacular show this December

As the world continues to unlock its social doors after a year’s hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers of the annual Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) will be collaborating with NTDC Tour Nigeria to return this year, with a most spectacular event.

Focused on promoting indigenous emerging and established brands to international buyers, the AFWN is also reputed for bringing together the most promising, talented, and recognised fashion designers and brands from across Nigeria and Africa to showcase the latest trends and products to a large and diverse audience of consumers, industry enthusiasts, and the press.

Founded by Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, with the aim of promoting homegrown brands, while preserving our culture, Africa Fashion Week Nigeria, over the years has become not only a top-rated platform for fashion design, ready-to-wear, accessories, styling, and other new designs in the country, but also a world renowned platform for promoting brands, displaying originality and broadcasting fashion trends.

Now in its 6th year as a social enterprise, Princess Ademiluyi says, “Our main focus is to use fashion as an instrument of sustainability and social change. We focus on empowerment, education and the preserving and manufacturing of indigenous and heritage textiles.”

On the theme for this year; ‘The Impact of Indigenous Fabrics and Tourism to the Nigerian Economy,’ Ronke Ademiluyi says is pivotal to the essence of the brand, in its continuous effort to revive the decline of local textile industries in Nigeria and hence our collaboration this year with NTDC Tour Nigeria.

This year’s event is billed to hold on Saturday the 4th and Sunday the 5th of December at the Ojaja Hall, Ife Grand Resort, Ile Ife, Nigeria. It will feature exciting runway shows, fashion talks, Adire Oodua workshop and exhibitions.

Speaking on holding the event in Ife and outside Lagos for the first time, the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi who is the Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria says “hosting this edition in Ile Ife will enable us to show the ancient city of Ile Ife to a young generation of designers who have never visited Ife, which is promoting tourism through fashion. It will also generate income for the community through various services being rendered during the event.”

A special highlight of this event is the merge of the AFWN Designers, with the Queen Moremi Ajasoro finale, where the crowned winner goes home with prizes.

The hybrid fashion event will cater to both in-person showcase and live streaming, digital activations around the venue; featuring designers’ films, brand advertising, and special messages of support.