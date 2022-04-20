Afenifere faults Afe Babalola’s interim government proposal

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has faulted a proposal to shift the 2023 general elections, saying the only constitutional means of changing government is through election.

Afe Babalola, founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, had on Monday said instead of holding elections in 2023 after Buhari’s term ends, an interim government should be formed to steer Nigeria in a new direction for six months.

The comment has elicited mixed reactions among political leaders and ordinary Nigerians across the country.

However, in a press statement on Tuesday, signed by the national publicity secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere acknowledged the enormity of the problems, but kicked against the cancellation or postponement of the scheduled elections next year.

The statement stressed that there was no justification whatsoever for this administration to spend one day beyond the stipulated period in office.

According to the group, “Nigerians are already passing through the toughest period in the nation’s history and eagerly waiting for the end of Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“Being a law-abiding organisation, Afenifere does not believe in extra legal means of changing government,” the statement said.