AFD partners NBA Africa to expand basketball experience in Nigeria

NBA Africa and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) have announced the official flagship of the Jr. NBA and AFD Basketball Experience Programme in Lagos on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The announcement was made at an official ceremony with Emmanuelle Blatmann, the French ambassador to Nigeria; Xavier Muron, the AFD director for Nigeria; Gbemisola Abudu, the NBA Africa vice-president and country head of Nigeria, Michael Anejo, the Dream Sports Africa’s (DSA) Nigeria country director, and representatives of the Lagos State government.

Muron said the programme was a pointer to the shared vision between AFD and NBA, and that it is meant to foster gender inclusion, among others.

“This programme demonstrates AFD and NBA Africa’s shared vision of using sport as a tool to foster gender inclusion, sustainable development, and social cohesion in Nigeria,” said Muron.

Abudu, who spoke for the NBA said, “After the successful first steps in Lagos, we look forward to continuing to work with NBA Africa and engaging with the Lagos State government to expand the initiative to other parts of the city.

“The benefits and values that come from playing basketball extend far beyond the court, which is why we are committed to making the game more accessible to Nigerian youths.

Read also: Bukayo Saka helps Arsenal sink Molde

“Nigeria has a strong basketball tradition, and through the Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience programme, we are able to create more places where the youth can learn the game and develop as players and leaders.”

The flagship initiative, which was introduced in Lagos in November 2021 as a pilot programme, aims to use basketball as a platform to promote social inclusion and support secondary school children to become change-maker in their local communities.

The programme’s weekly basketball and life skills sessions will educate youth participants on issues including physical well-being, mental health, life skills, and healthy living. As part of the initiative, with the support of new partners, including the Lagos State Sports Commission, the collaboration will also support the renovation of outdoor basketball courts in Lagos and scale up the programme to reach more youths across the city.

This flagship initiative, which is part of AFD and NBA Africa’s collaboration to support basketball infrastructure in youth development across the continent, builds on the inaugural Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience launched in Zenata, Morocco in 2019.

In November 2021, AFD and NBA Africa initiated a pilot phase in Lagos implemented by the international non-governmental organisation DSA. The pilot phase has reached more than 21,000 boys and girls ages 12-17 from 55 public and private schools in Lagos State.

AFD is France’s inclusive public development bank. It commits financing and technical assistance to projects that genuinely improve everyday life, both in developing and emerging countries and in the French overseas territories.