AEDC to increase electricity tariff by July 1, 2023

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has stated that there will an upward review of the electricity tariff effective July 2023.

According to a statement issued by the company on Sunday, the tariff increased is influenced by the fluctuating exchange rate.

“Effective July 1st 2023, please be informed that there will be an upward review to the electricity tariff influenced by the fluctuating exchange rate.

“Under the MYTO 2022 guidelines, the previously set exchange rate of N441/$1 may now be revised to approximately N750/$1 which will have an impact on the tariffs associated with your electricity consumption,” the statement read.

It stated that for customers within band B and C, with supply hours ranging from 12 to 16 per day, the new base tariff is expected to be N100 per kWh while Bands A with (20 hours and above) and B (16 to 20 hours) will experience comparatively higher tariffs.

The company also encouraged customers with prepaid meter to consider purchasing bulk energy units before the end of the month as this will allow them take advantage of the current rates and potentially make savings before the new tariffs come into effect.

“For those on post-paid (estimated) billing, a significant increment is imminent in your monthly billing, starting from August” It added.