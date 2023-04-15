Adamawa rerun election: PDP Support Groups demand free, fair, credible rerun

Six support groups of the PDP in Adamawa have demanded free, fair and peaceful conduct of the rescheduled rerun elections in Adanawa taking place today, Saturday, 15th of April, 2023.

The support groups also demanded that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should relieve the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, (REC) Hudu Yunusa, of his position over his alleged behaviour and recent interviews which they said has brought disrepute to the elections and made the entire people of Adamawa to lose confidence in him to conduct an acceptable and credible rerun.

The groups made this known in a letter which they submitted to the state INEC office in Yola.

The groups said that the actions of Yunusa has raised a huge question around the impartiality and integrity of the umpire body and has also attempted to disturb the lon lasting peace enjoyed in the state.

In the letter endorsed by six support groups and addressed to the INEC head office in Yola, they said: “Chairman, you may recall that the March 18th Governorhip and House of Assembly elections raised some dust in Adamawa, thus leading to a rerun elections on 15th April, 2023.

“Sir, you may also recall that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Hudu Yunusa Ari, was caught in a leaked scandalous conversation with the Collation Officer in Fufore LGA. The action and inaction of the REC and his cohorts have heated the polity, causing tension in the state that could have sparked election violence if not for the usual peaceful approach of the people of Adamawa.

“Also in his recent interview in his residence in Bauchi, Hudu said there were three different results from Fufore knowing fully well that only one result existed.

“In view of the foregoing, INEC should investigate the sources of the three results as alleged by the REC because it is only Collation Officer that has the legal backing to present results and he presented one.

“The REC who has been caught on tape telling the collation officer from Fufore that he has orders from above to deliver APC. INEC should not allow the man to continue because of his questionable character.

“The activities of INEC officials and the its ad-hoc staff should be closely monitored so as to avoid connivance between some INEC officials and officials of the APC and its candidate.”

The group had also reiterated that it wants a pecaful and credible elections in Adanawa State where the will of the people will be supreme.

While they protested in Yola, they insisted for a credible supplementary election today.

Our correspondent gathered that Adamawa INEC REC, Hudu Yunusa, was a subject of criticism by the PDP camp during the initial governorship election on 18th March, when he was allegedly caught in an audio conversation demanding that the Fufore LGA Electoral Officer alter the results of the LGA in favour of the APC candidate, Aishatu Ahmed Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking for the Support Groups, Abdulrahman Bobboi, the allegation by APC that PDP rigged the March 18 governorship elections was entirely false, “PDP is a popular party in Adamawa State and got its lead from legitimate votes,” he said.

A rerun election was declared

after election results showed that the number of cancelled votes was higher than the margin of lead between the PDP and APC.

The PDP’s candidate and incumbent governor, Ahamdu Fintiri polled about 421,524 votes, while the APC candidate, Aishatu Dahiru Binani, polled about 390,375.

The results showed that the PDP candidate is leading by about 31,249 votes into the rerun.