President Bola Tinubu has landed at the section one of the Lagos – Calabar Coastal Road to flag off the construction of the project estimated to cost N15 trillion today in Lagos State.

The 700-kilometre project aims to link Lagos and Cross River, traversing Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom states before reaching Cross River.