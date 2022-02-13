Abuja polls: PDP wins 3 chairmanship, APC gets two

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won three out of the six chairmanship seats in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) while the ruling All Progressives Congress cleared two of the seats in the Saturday’s Area Council election results declared so far.

According to the results of the polls, the PDP candidate, Suleman Sabo has emerged winner of the Kuje Area Council Chairman election, having polled a total of 13, 301 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sarki Hamidu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who scored 7,694 votes to emerge second.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer for the Kuje Area Council Chairmanship election, Sule Magaji, announced the final results of the polls on Sunday morning.

In Bwari Area council, the PDP candidate, John Gabaya has been declared winner with 13,045 votes to defeat his closest rival, Audi Shekwolo of the APC who scored 7,697 votes as announced by the INEC Returning Officer, Amochi Madu.

The PDP also won the chairmanship seat for the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) as its candidate, Christopher Zakka scored 19,302 votes to defeat his closest rival, Murtala Karshi of the APC who garnered 13,240 votes.

Zakka was therefore declared winner and the returned elected as the chairman of AMAC by the returning officer for the Area Council, Sanni Saka, Professor in the Department of Pharmacology, University of Abuja.

On the other hand, the APC won the Gwagwalada Council Chairman as the party’s candidate, Jubrin Abubakar polled the highest votes of 11,125 to defeat his main challenger, Mohammed Kassim of the PDP with 9,597 votes as declared by the INEC Returning Officer, Iliyasu Umar.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulrahman Ajiya, as the winner of the Abaji Area Council chairmanship race.

Read also: What Abuja council elections mean for APC, PDP

The INEC Returning Officer, Simon Malaka, who announced the result, said Mr Ajiya, the incumbent chairman, scored the highest votes of 13,442 to defeat his closest rival, Muhammad Ashafa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 10,473 votes.

The election was held in the six Area Councils of Abaji, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali, and Councillors for the 62 wards that made up the Territory