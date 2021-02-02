Abuja Area Councils share N3.6bn December allocation

The six Abuja area councils and other stakeholders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday shared a total of N3.6 billion statutory allocation for the month of December 2020.

The December 2020 allocation is above the previous allocation by over N1 billion.

And to ensure that resources at the disposal of the councils are efficiently utilised, Ramatu Aliyu, the FCT minister of State, who presided over the 149th Joint Area Councils Allocation Committee (JAAC), has stressed the need for the councils to embark on the verification of their staff.

The minister in a statement by Austine Elemue, his special adviser on media, said of the N3.6 billion, N2 billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N1.6 billion was for other stakeholders. A breakdown of the sharing among the six area councils shows that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) received N376.845 million;

Gwagwalada Area Council got N375.3million; Kuje Area Council received N306.9 million; Bwari Area Council got N306.9 million; Abaji got N329.7 million, while Kwali received N311.1 million.

Aliyu said distribution to other stakeholders include: primary school teachers which gulped N1.2 billion; 15 percent Pension Funds, which amounted to N226.4 million; 1 percent Training Fund, amounting to N36.4 million and 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution which gulped N107.8 million.