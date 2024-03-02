ABSU lecturer fixes wedding date with student weeks after viral proposal

Wisdom Anucha, a lecture of Abia State Univerisity has released the date of his wedding with a student, Grace.

The couple went viral in February after a video showed Anucha kneeling with a ring in his hands to propose to his lover, a student in the Optometry Department of the university, in the presence of her colleagues.

He shared the wedding invitation with a picture of himself and his fiance Facebook on Friday, revealing that they have received the consent of their parents and are ready to “walk down the aisle.”

The post read, “#Ugo_Wizzy__2024! With the consent of our parents, we, Grace and Wisdom, with every sense of humility, respect and responsibility, most humbly wish to invite you as a special guest as ‘We’ walk down the aisle.

“Date; Saturday 6th April 2024.

“Venue: St. Paul’s Ang. Church Umuocham.

“Reception: Ngwa High School Aba.

“Please kindly treat this as an official invite. We covet your prayers as we embark on this journey for life. Otito_Diri_Jesu!”

Many Congratulatory messages have continued to flow in as comments on his post.