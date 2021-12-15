Abiodun receives new 35 Artillery Brigade Commander

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Monday, received the new Brigade Commander of the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, Brigadier General Isa Abdullahi, with the charge to commence his duty from where his predecessor stopped.

Abiodun, who officially received the new Brigade Commander in his office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, noted that the cooperation between the security architecture of the state had been responsible for the peace currently being enjoyed in Ogun.

He commended the immediate past Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Adewale Adekoya for being a tenacious and amiable officer during his time in the state, declaring that he discharged his duties creditably well.

“I want to appreciate Brigadier General Adewale Adekoya for the time as brief as it were that he spent with us in the state, the state of his origin. He is a very tenacious, very amiable officer, he discharged his duties quite creditably.

“During his time here, he cooperated very well with the security architecture of the state.

There was a good collaboration between him and the other members of our security architecture. That is something that we pride ourselves in that all the heads of our security agencies collaborate and work very well with one another.

“And that is what has been responsible for the peace that we enjoy in Ogun State; it has allowed us to occupy that pride of place as the most peaceful state in the country,” Abiodun said.

The governor, while praying for the repose of the soul of late Brigadier General Adeniyi Olatunde whom the new Brigade Commander worked with as the Chief of Staff, said he was glad that Brigadier-General Abdullahi was coming back into a terrain that he understands.

“You are welcome back to the state; it is a pleasure to have someone who has actually worked here in the past, particularly in the recent past. We pray for the repose of Brigadier-General Olatunde’s soul, he was someone that our path crossed while I was seeking this office and he was someone that discharged his duties very responsibly, it is unfortunate that he didn’t live to see us occupy the seat.

“But, it is heartwarming that someone who worked very closely with him and who is also very familiar with this terrain, someone who we do not need to recount the history of how we came into power to, it is glad to have that someone coming back to the artillery brigade. It means that he understands not just the politics but also the security and insecurity as it were at that time and you appreciate where we are at this time,” he said.

Abiodun said that his administration had reinvigorated the Security Trust Fund, created the Joint Special Intervention Squad as well as got the approval of the Chief of Army Staff to restart OPMESA in the state.

He added that equipment such as communication gadgets, motorcycles, vehicles, bulletproof vests and helmets had been provided for the use of security agencies in the state.

In his remarks, the outgone Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Adewale Adekoya, while appreciating Governor Abiodun for supporting him during his stay in the state of his birth, noted that it has been a great privilege to serve in the state.

The new Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Isa Abdullahi, who disclosed that issues relating to the peace and security of the state are dear to him, added that he would perform his role professionally towards ensuring that the peace and security of the state is sustained.

Abdullahi also gave assurance that he would do his best by contributing his quota towards actualising a more peaceful and secured Ogun.