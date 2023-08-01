Abia NULGE passes vote of confidence in Otti administration

The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Abia State Chapter, has passed a vote of confidence in the state Governor, Alex Otti for fulfilling his promise to pay the local government workers despite ongoing verification of staff.

The union urged its members to continue to support the governor and his government in the task of rebuilding the state.

In a message sent to state officers, branch chairmen and members of the various committees across the 17 local governments in the state, dated July 26, 2023, the Abia State NULGE President, Nwaigwe Ikechi Kennedy, confirmed that local government workers have received their June salaries as promised by Governor Otti.

“I wish to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex C. Otti for the payment of June 2023 salary for LG workers.

Read also: Senate clears David Umahi with ‘Bow and go’

“Recall my publication yesterday (Tuesday, July 25, 2023) that the salaries were successfully uploaded and that workers will start receiving their salaries immediately.

“I wish to announce that, LG workers have started receiving their salaries now. This release also urges those who have some challenges to go through their LG Treasurers or O/C payroll for guidance.

“Going forward, I urge all members of NULGE in the state to be calm, go about their normal business and above all be law abiding.

“The NULGE Abia State will continue to represent our members and give maximum support to the Gov of Abia State in his bid to take Abia State to the next level of development. Solidarity forever,” the Abia NULGE president wrote in a circular to the LG workers.

Nwaigwe also said that the LG staff had resolved to give the government of Abia State “under our principal, Dr. Alex C. Otti” maximum cooperation in his bid to take Abia State to the next level of development.

He apologised to the workers for the short delay in processing the salaries, saying it was not intended to cause pain or suffering to the workers, rather “for the good of our members and the system,” and therefore, regretted the inconveniences.