Abia bans night clubs, crusades to stem COVID-19 second wave

The Abia State government has banned night club operations and advised people to stay away from night clubs, as it moves to stem the spike of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

It has also made wearing of face mask compulsory and any contravention will attract a fine of N5,000.

This was an outcome of a stakeholders’ meeting held Saturday in Umuahia, the state capital.

Chris Ezem, secretary to Abia State government and chairman Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19, in a press statement also said all eateries are now to operate on takeaway basis and must maintain all COVID-19 protocols at their premises.

Also all hotels and hospitality places must paste “No face mask no entry” banner at their entrances and must maintain all COVID-19 protocols, noting that any contravention will attract N100,000.00 fine, including sealing of the premises.

The meeting which also had traditional rulers and religious leaders in attendance warned churches to operate on a 50-person basis per stream and must conclude all religious activities by 2.00pm on Sundays and Saturdays, whichever is applicable.

Read Also: Foundation sensitizes FCT residents on COVID-19 vaccines, myths

Also all weekly activities must be limited to two activities only; vigil and crusades are totally banned, while all religious places of worship must paste “No face mask No entry” sign at their entrances.

The meeting decided that all COVID-19 market committees are to be revived and must ensure total compliance with all COVID-19 protocols at all markets, failing which the government will not hesitate to shut down such a market and proscribe its union.

It warned that burials and weddings must be limited to 50 persons only and all Covid-19 protocols must be maintained.

It urged traditional rulers of communities to liaise with the local government chairman of the relevant local government area and set up an enforcement committee, made up of people of integrity to ensure compliance, noting that the enforcement committee will be at liberty to stop any burial or wedding in contravention.

All public places, ministries and parastatals must paste at their entrances “No face mask no entry” sign.

The Abia State government has also banned all cultural festivals till further notice and will hold the traditional ruler of any community that contravenes this directive responsible.

It also urged all schools-private and public to observe all COVID-19 protocols.

Government encouraged all well-spirited Abians to donate face masks and hand sanitisers to schools, religious organisations and public places.

It also announced plans to set aside a day to be known as “Abia COVID-19 Day” where all and sundry will come out to enforce COVID-19 protocols.