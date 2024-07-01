Abba expresses worries over drug dealers’ ploy to get court protection

…NDLEA calls for urgent move to end drug abuse in sports

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has expressed astonishment at the effrontery exhibited by certain drug dealers who have sought legal recourse through court orders for the release of confiscated illicit drug shipments.

In an statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa on Sunday, indicated that the governor was taken aback by their actions during his visit to the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), where he was briefed on the situation.

Governor Yusuf’s amazement was evident as he discovered that individuals engaged in the illicit drug trade had successfully procured Court orders for the release of their seized contraband.

He conveyed his profound surprise at the judges who sanctioned such orders, emphasizing the severity of the issue at hand.

In response to this troubling development, Governor Yusuf instructed the State Attorney General to formulate a comprehensive strategy to prevent drug traffickers from exploiting legal loopholes in the future.

He stressed the crucial necessity for collaboration between the judiciary and the government to shield the state from the dangers posed by drug trafficking.

Recognising the diligence of Kano Road Traffic Agency, KAROTA, in apprehending illicit drugs, the governor urged the Agency to take the requisite actions to eliminate the confiscated substances.

Reiterating his administration’s unwavering dedication to combating drug smuggling within the State, Governor Yusuf affirmed governmental assistance to Agencies committed to combating drug trafficking and abuse.

Governor Yusuf firm position underscores the seriousness of the drug trafficking dilemma and the urgent need for unified endeavors to protect the state from the menace of illicit substances.

Meanwhile, Kayode Raji, Commander, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ondo State, has emphasised the urgent need to address the escalating issue of drug abuse within the sports community.

Raji, who stated this at a one-day sensitisation programme with the theme: “Drug Abuse-Battling A Menace In Nigerian Sports”, organised by Sports Writers Association Of Nigeria (SWAN) Ondo State chapter, said “drug abuse has destroyed many lives, and it is no longer a distant issue but one that is now prevalent among us.”

“The consequences are limitless. Drug abuse is gradually infiltrating the sports community, and now is the time to step in and sensitise athletes about its dangers”, he said.

Raji, who further highlighted the NDLEA’s commitment to eradicating drug abuse and providing support for those affected, however, said “preventive measures and support systems are in place, and we are dedicated to ensuring that athletes have the resources and knowledge to avoid the pitfalls of drug abuse.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, Segun Giwa, Chairman of SWAN, Ondo State Chapter, highlighted the significant threat drug abuse poses to the sports industry.