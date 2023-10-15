Aba blackout: Power to be restored as TCN fixes fault

Residents of Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, who have not had electricity supply for some days now, have been urged to be patient, as the cause of the blackout had been identified and repaired.

Consequently, the affected areas like St.Micheals and adjoining streets, some parts of Aba-Owerri Road, GRA and Eziama axis will be restored soonest.

BusinessDay checks revealed that a breaker at the Federal Government owned TCN-Switch-Yard Aba, from where Aba Power supplies electricity to the affected areas got burnt, resulting to the blackout experienced in those parts of the metropolis.

A staff of Transmission Company of Nigeria ((TCN), who prefers anounimity, said that the feeder has been fixed and that electricity will soon be restored in the affected areas.

According to the source, “This is a value chain, we are not running a perfect system, and so we will continue to have challenges, but what matters is how much effort we put in to resolve the challenge.

“The feeder we are talking about has been restored. We don’t have any issue with Aba Power Limited Electric (APLE). We are working in harmony with them to make sure that we supply power to APLE and for them to feed their customers and we have been doing that diligently.

This is a technical fault, which can occur without notice and such issues will certainly be resolved, like we have resolved this one now.

Canice Emeka Obi, chief operations officer, APLE, in an interview with BusinessDay, confirmed that the feeder that has been out for about a week has been restored.

He thanked Aba residents for their understanding and promised that APLE and TCN will continue to work in harmony to provide efficient and effective service to residents.

In his words, “The breaker and other equipment that supplies power to some parts of Aba city centre, Aba Owerri Road, GRA and Eziama axis of Aba metropolis got bad, but the TCN has fixed it.

He said that it took long to fix, because the TCN, Aba, didn’t have the equipment in the store and so requested for a supply, which was transported to them”.

He revealed that the TCN is currently working on a project to extend the transmission switch to provide alternative, should such a fault occur in future.

To boost the new transmission switch, the TCN has already installed a 75kva transformer, the biggest in the station, just for that purpose.

“So, if that switch yard is extended, we will have more space and an alternative would be provided to enable us to switch to another feeder, when this kind of fault occurs”, he stated.