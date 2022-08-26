77 winners emerge in Wema Bank’s 5for5 promo season two

In keeping with its promise of making the year as exciting as possible for its customers, Wema Bank, operator of the first fully digital bank, has rewarded 77 of its customers at the live draw of the ongoing ALAT 5for5 promo that was held recently in Abuja.

Two customers won N1m each, 20 customers won N100, 000 each, while 55 customers won N10, 000 each. The promo, currently in its second season, will see the Bank give out over N30m to customers. The Promo tagged 5for5 is a reward scheme that seeks to appreciate its teeming (new and existing) customers for banking with Wema Bank.

“All they need to do to win is fund their accounts with at least N5,000 and carry out a minimum of 5 transactions on either ALAT, USSD or with their cards, monthly and maintain a minimum account balance of N5,000 at the end of the month,” Dotun said. According to him, “the 5For5 promo is another way The Bank is putting smiles on the faces of its customers and changing their lives for good,” Dotun Ifebogun, retail divisional head, Wema Bank, stated while speaking at the draws, disclosing that the promo is open to new and existing customers.

Read also: Assessing Zenith Bank’s commitment in promoting non-oil exports

According to Ifebogun, the next draw will take place in September and the bank will inform customers of the next location of the moving train. He disclosed further that Wema Bank has a commendable tradition of delighting its customers and going the extra mile to give them the best; “this is just one of our many ways of doing so”.

One of the lucky winners of the N1, 000,000 prizes, Seyi Victor stated that, “This is indeed surprising, and I am thankful to Wema Bank for this kind gesture”. He further expressed gratitude and amazement at his luck by saying he is grateful to God because he did not expect to win such an amount of money and was only fortunate enough to have been picked among the lucky winners.