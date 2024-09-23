720,000 die of suicide, depression in Cross River yearly – Registrar

Emmanuel Uwah, a Senior Registrar at the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar, has revealed that over 720,000 people die of suicide and depression yearly in Cross River State only.

Uwah, a Medical Expert, said out of a population of about two million residents of Cross River State nearly one million are affected by depression in the State annually, for one reason or the others.

Emmanuel stated this during Calabar Walkathon, a 12.5km walk against sucide and depression organised by the Healthy Billionares (HB) Club within the metropolis held at the weekend.

Owan Enoh, Secretary to the State Government, who represented Governor Bassey Otu, said the exercise was another way of sensitising the people to keep fit and avoid depression.

Also speaking, Elvert Eyambem, the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, said all forms of suicidal tendencies would be avoided through the walk.

But, Bong Duke, Chairman of the State Planning Commission, noted that depression is an evil wing that is why the Cross River State Government had put in place measure to ensure that no one sleeps hungrily.

Eric Anderson, Chairman of the Healthy Billionares Club, said the walk was intended to keep citizens and residents of the State in good condition, adding that the walk was one way of taking many people out of drug abuse, sucide and depression.