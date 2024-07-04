Suicide bombing leaves 20 dead, 52 injured, as troops foil 4th attack in Borno

Over the weekend, troops of the Joint Task Force Opetation HADIN KAI in Borno State’s Gwoza Local Government Area, thwarted a fourth suicide bombing attempt amid a series of coordinated terror attacks.

On Saturday, June 29, 2024, multiple suicide bombings targeted the area, resulting in 20 deaths and 52 injuries.

The attacks, involving female suicide bombers, prompted immediate military action, including the imposition of a curfew.

Despite the tragedy, the armed forces expressed their condolences and emphasised the importance of continued vigilance and support from citizens in combating terrorism.

According to a statement by Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, the first attack occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. when a female suicide bomber disguised as a beggar detonated an IED at a wedding reception on Mararaba Hausari Street.

Two hours later, while efforts were underway to stabilize and transport the casualties from the initial blast, a second female suicide bomber detonated another IED on the same street, close to the first explosion site.

In response, troops immediately imposed a curfew to keep residents indoors and prevent further casualties.

Despite these measures, a third explosion targeted the troops enforcing the curfew.

A third female suicide bomber, strapped with an IED vest, attacked from behind, killing a soldier and two members of the hybrid forces.

The fourth attack was averted when the suspect was identified early and detonated the bomb prematurely, resulting in her being the only casualty.

In total, 20 people were killed, and 52 sustained various injuries and are receiving treatment. The armed forces expressed their condolences to the victims’ families and reiterated their commitment to combating terrorism.

The military believes these attacks were a desperate response to recent successes in their operations, which have decimated terrorist leadership, depleted resources, and reduced their influence.

“The terrorists aimed to create panic and counter the reports of their weakening state”, Buba stated.

The armed forces further called on citizens to remain united, vigilant, and supportive of military efforts to ensure a secure and peaceful future.

The military vowed to continue its efforts to eliminate the remaining terrorist threats.