Musings of a Gen Z: Suicide prevention in focus

Trigger warning: This article talks about suicide and self-harm. Mainly prevention and overviews but please take care if this topic may be triggering. If you need to talk to someone, please go through the following:

Hi guys, coming in on a more mellow note today. It’s September and apart from being my birth month, it’s also Suicide Prevention Month. Nigeria currently has the highest rate of suicide and depression in Africa according to a study conducted in 2021, which focused solely on Nigerian newspapers coverage of suicide stories (excluding suicide bombers and non-Nigerian nationals).

Nigeria’s Generation Z is facing a mental health crisis that is often underreported and under-addressed. With societal expectations, economic hardships, social media pressures and growing insecurity, young Nigerians are increasingly vulnerable to mental health struggles, including depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

The stigma surrounding mental health issues, coupled with a lack of accessible services, has made it difficult for many young people to seek the help they need. Suicide, a tragic outcome of untreated mental illness, is an emerging concern that needs urgent attention.

Nigeria’s Gen Z is contending with a range of mental health issues that stem from various social and economic pressures. Unemployment, academic stress, insecurity and poverty are daily realities for many young Nigerians. The sense of hopelessness that can arise from these challenges is exacerbated by societal expectations that push them to achieve success in a hostile environment.

Social media also plays a significant role in mental health struggles, with constant comparisons, cyberbullying and exposure to unattainable lifestyles creating feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. The pressures to conform to societal ideals of success and beauty are further driving rates of depression and anxiety among this demographic.

In Nigerian culture, mental health issues are often stigmatised and misunderstood.

Conversations about depression or suicidal thoughts are rarely taken seriously and individuals are often labeled as “weak” or “spiritually lacking.” This stigma prevents many from seeking professional help, fearing judgment or rejection from family and friends.

Many young people turn to religious or spiritual leaders for support, which, while providing comfort, may not always offer the professional mental health care needed. Furthermore, the lack of education around mental health perpetuates the myth that depression and suicide are signs of moral or spiritual failure rather than medical conditions that require treatment.

Although precise data on suicide rates in Nigeria is difficult to come by due to underreporting and cultural taboos, anecdotal evidence and media reports suggest a disturbing rise in suicide among young Nigerians, particularly within Gen Z.

Suicidal thoughts are often linked to untreated mental health conditions and in many cases, young people feel they have no safe space to talk about their struggles.

The limited availability of mental health services and the high cost of accessing care are additional barriers. Nigeria has less than 250 practicing psychiatrists for a population of over 200 million and mental health services are often centralized in urban areas, leaving many in rural regions without access to necessary care.

Despite the grim situation, efforts are being made to address the mental health crisis and prevent suicide among Nigerian youth. NGOs and advocacy groups like Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) and I Choose Life Foundation have been at the forefront of raising awareness about mental health issues, advocating for better policies to support mental wellness.

Additionally, there is a growing push for the Nigerian government to implement comprehensive mental health reforms. The Mental Health Bill, signed in 2023, seeks to provide a legal framework for mental health services and protect the rights of people with mental illnesses. However, much more work needs to be done to ensure these policies are implemented effectively, especially for vulnerable groups like Gen Z.

Education and awareness campaigns are critical in addressing both mental health issues and suicide prevention. Gen Z, with their digital savvy, can be key players in breaking the silence and stigma around mental health. Online platforms and social media campaigns can provide safe spaces for young people to discuss their struggles, share resources and connect with mental health professionals.

The integration of mental health education into school curriculums can also help equip young Nigerians with the tools to recognize the signs of mental illness in themselves and others. Early intervention, open conversations and access to counseling services in schools and universities can be life-saving.

The mental health crisis facing Nigerian Gen Z is a growing concern that requires immediate attention. Addressing this crisis means not only breaking the stigma around mental health but also creating an environment where young people can access the care and support they need.

Suicide prevention efforts must be prioritized and this starts with open conversations, increased mental health resources and policy changes that make mental health care accessible and affordable. Only through collective action can we hope to turn the tide on this silent epidemic.