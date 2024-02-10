7 Herbert Wigwe quotes Nigerians would not forget

“Be empathetic, considerate, kind, and respectful. People may forget what you gave to them but they won’t lose the memory of how you made them feel.”

“The world is changing and Nigeria is beginning to pay attention to young creative people. No matter the outcome, I urge you to keep telling your stories. Don’t be scared to make your mark in the creative space. The future is beautiful.”

“If you want to fly, you have to give up the negativity that weighs you down. Give wings to the greatness within you. Soar!”

“Increasingly, you’ll find that any task that is repetitive will be replaced by technology. We must, therefore, retrain and reskill our people and ourselves to fit into the new world.”

“Success is a meaningless word without failure. I have failed many times, but in every wrong turn, every misstep, there are important lessons. Embrace them.”

“When I look at the faces of children, I see endless possibilities. All they need is a little help, a little hope, a little love, and someone who believes in them. God bless the child.”

“If you think the grass is greener on the other side, remember one thing: The grass is greener where you water it.”

“Today and always, let us remember that life is a precious gift – a chance to breathe, feel, love, experience and connect. Let’s honor this gift by living with purpose, kindness, and gratitude, making every moment count.

Let us number our days.”