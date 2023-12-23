7 common behaviours of Lagosians that cause traffic jam

Lagosians negotiate a complicated urban context that requires adaptability and resourcefulness, from irritating traffic congestion to the depressing state of infrastructure in this mega city.

Lagos, Nigeria’s dynamic and busy mega city, pulsates with energy and opportunity. Despite the attractiveness of its lively culture and thriving business spirit, Lagosians face a slew of problems that can make day-to-day existence a constant test of perseverance.

According to a report titled “Behavioural Causes of Traffic Congestion in Lagos” 2023 report conducted by the Danne Institute for Research disclosed that Lagos, the commercial hub of Nigeria, is losing a staggering N4tn annually, attributed to profound traffic congestion.

The findings underscore the urgent necessity for immediate action to alleviate the profound economic and social impact caused by the persistent traffic challenges in the city.

The report emphasizes the importance of government authorities prioritizing the recommended measures to boost productivity, attract investments, and generate significant internally generated revenue through effective law enforcement.

Furthermore, the report sheds light on the fact that Lagos residents spend an average of 2.21 hours commuting daily, with 45 percent of them dedicating more than two hours to their daily commute.

Here are the 7 Lagosians behaviors that causes traffic jams

Impatience Rushing

Impatience stands out as the single most significant factor contributing to traffic congestion in Lagos. The city’s bustling life has created a culture of urgency, where both drivers and passengers are always in a rush, pushing drivers to disregard traffic regulations and even jump traffic lights.

Reckless Driving

Reckless driving, often fueled by economic interests, is the third major cause of traffic congestion. Commercial bus drivers, motivated by the number of trips and earnings, engage in risky behaviors such as driving on the kerb, zigzagging through traffic, and breaking traffic lights.

Indiscipline

Indiscipline manifests in various forms, including impatience, disregard for traffic regulations, and reckless driving. It seems to be a characteristic of Lagosians, contributing significantly to the city’s traffic congestion.

Agberos

Agberos, or touts, collecting money from bus drivers on the road, were identified as a menace causing traffic obstruction. Their aggressive and arrogant behavior disrupts traffic flow, often leading to confrontations with bus drivers.

Indiscriminate pick and drop on the road

The practice of dropping passengers anywhere along the route, instead of designated bus stops, adds to traffic congestion. Drivers, eager to meet revenue targets, compete for passengers, blocking two lanes and impeding the smooth flow of traffic.

Roadside Selling

Roadside sellers and passengers bargaining in traffic effectively narrow the road, slowing down traffic considerably. This adds to the frustration of drivers and contributes to congestion.

Other Contributing Factors

Lastma Officials, Poor Vehicle Maintenance, Not maintaining Lane, Pedestrians crossing the road , Disregard for and Ignorance of Traffic laws, Cars parked on the road were also highlighted as contributors to traffic congestion.

Impact of traffic congestions

96% of respondents agreed that impatience negatively affects their productivity at work. The rush to reach destinations faster results in reckless driving and a lack of adherence to traffic laws, exacerbating congestion.

This behavior poses a significant risk to the lives of drivers, passengers, and other road users. Respondents highlighted the alarming consequences of reckless driving on their health, with 97% agreeing that it negatively impacts the quality of air they breathe.

97% of respondents identified indiscipline as a leading cause of stress, negatively affecting both health and overall well-being. The lack of adherence to basic traffic rules creates an environment where chaos thrives.

The presence of agberos contributes to the overall stress and frustration experienced by road users. 97% of respondents agreed that traffic congestion negatively impacts their health, specifically citing increased stress levels.

Over 95% of respondents noted the negative impact of traffic congestion on their health, productivity, and businesses. The competition among drivers and the resulting congestion directly affect the daily lives of Lagosians.

Respondents expressed dissatisfaction with the influence of roadside sellers and passengers on traffic flow.

The corruption of traffic agencies, particularly LASTMA officials, was a major concern for respondents. They expressed frustration with the ineffective enforcement of traffic laws.

The causes of traffic congestion in Lagos are intertwined with the city’s fast-paced lifestyle, economic pressures on drivers, and a general lack of discipline on the roads. Addressing these issues requires a comprehensive approach involving stricter law enforcement, public awareness campaigns, and improvement in transportation infrastructure to ensure a smoother flow of traffic in this vibrant mega city.