Japanese cars have established a strong presence across Africa due to their reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordable maintenance costs. Known for their cutting-edge automotive technology and long-lasting performance, Japanese vehicles, ranging from compact models to luxury cars, have become the go-to choice in many African nations.

This trend is particularly evident in regions with challenging road conditions, where durability and cost-effectiveness are essential. With Japan’s reputation for quality and innovation, it is no surprise that many African countries increasingly rely on Japanese imports as an affordable and dependable option for used cars.

According to Japanese Car Trade, here are 7 African countries importing the most used Japanese cars

1. Tanzania – 5,805 Units

Tanzania takes the crown as the top importer of used Japanese cars in Africa. With 5,805 vehicles arriving from Japan, Tanzanians are clearly enamoured with these cars for their proven reliability, especially on tough roads. Whether navigating the rough rural terrains or the streets of Dar es Salaam, Japanese cars like Toyota, Honda, and Nissan have become synonymous with durability.

2. Kenya – 5,609 Units

Kenya follows closely behind Tanzania with 5,609 used Japanese cars imported in May 2024. The Kenyan market has long been a haven for Japanese-made vehicles, particularly models like the Toyota Corolla and Land Cruiser. Their durability makes them ideal for Kenya’s diverse landscapes, from the bustling streets of Nairobi to the rugged rural roads.

3. South Africa – 4,327 Units

With a steady demand for reliable and affordable vehicles, South Africa imported 4,327 used Japanese cars in May 2024. South Africans appreciate the high quality and relatively low maintenance costs of Japanese vehicles, particularly models like the Toyota Hilux and Honda Civic. The country’s large and diverse automotive market has led to a growing preference for used cars, as new car prices are often prohibitively expensive due to high import duties and taxes.

4. Uganda – 4,100 Units

Uganda is also emerging as a major player in the African used car import market, with 4,100 used vehicles arriving from Japan in May 2024. Similar to other East African nations, Uganda sees great value in Japanese cars for their resilience and longevity. Popular models like the Toyota Prado and the Nissan Patrol are favoured for their ruggedness, perfect for both the urban sprawl of Kampala and the rougher, rural areas.

5. Nigeria – 4,000 Units

Nigeria, one of Africa’s largest automotive markets, imported approximately 4,000 used Japanese cars in May 2024. The country is known for its high demand for affordable, dependable transportation, and Japanese cars are particularly popular in cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. Nigerians are drawn to these cars because they are fuel-efficient and tend to last longer with fewer mechanical issues compared to other brands.

6. Libya – 3,800 Units

Libya, despite its political and economic challenges, continues to be an important market for used Japanese cars. With 3,800 units imported, Libyan consumers appreciate the ruggedness of Japanese vehicles in harsh conditions. In a country where road infrastructure can be less than ideal, cars like the Toyota Land Cruiser and Nissan Patrol are seen as reliable choices for navigating both urban and desert landscapes.

7. Ghana – 3,500 Units

Rounding out our list is Ghana, which imported 3,500 used Japanese cars in May 2024. As one of West Africa’s more stable economies, Ghana has seen a steady increase in the demand for second-hand vehicles. Japanese cars are known for their fuel efficiency, which is crucial for the growing middle class in urban areas like Accra. Toyota, Honda, and Nissan remain the top choices for Ghanaian buyers looking for reliability and value.

