6 reliable car brands that owners keep for 15 years or more

When drivers invest in a car, longevity often becomes a top priority. Keeping a car for 15 years or more indicates not only quality but a commitment by the owner, revealing brands that provide both reliability and durability.

A study by iSeeCars.com examined over 929,000 vehicles from model years 1981 to 2009, sold between January and September 2024, to identify which cars are most likely to stay with their original owners for 15 years or more.

The findings reveal that cars from specific automakers have a higher likelihood of being kept long-term, showcasing a strong commitment by owners to these reliable brands.

Read also: Top 10 cheapest car brands to maintain long-term

Here are six car brands that drivers are most likely to keep for 15 years or more, along with retention rates and comparisons to the industry average.

1. Toyota

Toyota has built a reputation for dependability, which continues to resonate with car owners. With 5.6% of Toyotas held by their original owners for 15 years or more, it stands as the leading brand in long-term ownership. This is 1.5 times higher than the industry average, reflecting Toyota’s stronghold on durability and value.

2. Honda

Honda is another brand that owners tend to keep in their garages for over a decade. With 5.3% of Honda cars remaining with their first owners for 15 years or longer, Honda ranks closely behind Toyota. Honda’s standing at 1.4 times the industry average highlights its commitment to creating vehicles that offer reliability and enduring performance.

Read also: Top 5 Japanese cars with reported issues

3. Lexus

Lexus, Toyota’s luxury division, also sees a high level of brand loyalty, with 4.4% of cars kept for 15 years or more. While offering a higher-end experience, Lexus retains its reputation for reliability, drawing drivers who value both luxury and durability. This rate of retention, at 1.2 times the industry average, indicates Lexus’s success in merging luxury with long-lasting quality.

4. Mazda

Mazda has earned a loyal following by focusing on quality engineering and thoughtful design. With 4.3% of its cars retained by original owners for at least 15 years, Mazda’s retention rate sits at 1.1 times the average. Mazda’s standing underscores its ability to deliver reliable performance in a sleek, driver-focused package that encourages long-term ownership.

Read also: Top 7 most reliable Japanese cars in the market

5. Hyundai

Hyundai has gained traction over the years with a commitment to value and quality. With 4.2% of its cars remaining with the original owners for 15 years or more, Hyundai matches Mazda in exceeding the average. Hyundai’s 1.1 times rate above the industry average reflects the brand’s evolution, moving beyond its early reputation and establishing itself as a reliable, long-term choice for many drivers.

6. Subaru

Subaru’s reputation for rugged dependability has inspired loyalty among drivers, particularly those with a love for adventure. Subaru’s all-wheel-drive capabilities and practicality make it a popular choice for those who hold onto their cars for years. At 4.1% retention, Subaru aligns with Hyundai and Mazda, with an ownership rate 1.1 times above the average, showing that Subaru’s appeal endures for the long term.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share