2023: Group tasks Buhari, INEC on credible poll

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a socio-political group based in Akure, Ondo State, ‘Sunshine Advancement Ambassadors’, has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the elections are free, fair and credible.

The group while addressing journalists on Monday after its bimonthly conference held in Akure, emphasised the need for the president to ensure the electoral body is given adequate support and provided all necessary wherewithal to conduct the elections with a view to making it acceptable to the citizenry and international community.

According to the chairman of the group, Sunday Agbotoba, a retired permanent secretary, INEC should live up to the expectations of the people as an unbiased umpire, ensuring that all political parties are given the same treatment.

Agbotoba said, “It is important to draw the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to the need for the 2023 general elections to be conducted under safe conditions.

“He should ensure the security of life and property before, during and after the elections, so that people can go out and perform their civic responsibility without fear of intimidation.

“Locations, where it is observed that security of life and property will be at risk, should be identified and specially policed so that no single Nigerian will be disenfranchised as a result of insecurity.

“Besides, all necessary provisions required for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to perform creditably should be made available promptly.

“INEC should also work assiduously not to betray the confidence Nigerians reposed in it by treating all participating political parties equally. It should ensure and be seen to conduct free, fair and credible elections across the country.

“We also want to implore the electorates to go out en masse and cast their vote to the candidates of their choice who they are sure can best pilot the affairs of the nation for another four years.

“This is another opportunity for Nigerians to use their votes to right all the wrongs (if any) in their immediate constituencies and the nation at large. Don’t seat on the fence. Be a partaker in choosing who should fix the nation’s socio-economic and political challenges, so that the ship of Nigeria can safely berth at El Dorado.”