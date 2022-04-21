2023: Aisha Buhari invites Osinbajo, other presidential aspirants for dinner

Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, and the first lady of Nigeria has invited presidential aspirants to an Iftar dinner at the Presidential Villa on Saturday.

The invitation was extended to all presidential candidates from all political parties.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, as well as seventeen other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants, including Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and others from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), are expected to attend.

The event’s invitation card, which was distributed on Thursday, advised attendees not to bring their mobile devices, stating that their invitation cards would serve as their entry pass.

Aliyu Abdullah, Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the First Lady’s Office, clarified that it is standard protocol for guests at President Villa events to be asked not to bring phones.