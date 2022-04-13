2 Anambra APC lawmakers defect to PDP

Two lawmakers in the Anambra State Assembly, have announced their defection from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The lawmakers, Douglas Egbuna, representing Onitsha North I Constituency and John Nwokoye representing Awka North Constituency, announced their defection at plenary in Awka, on Tuesday.

Egbuna who used to be a member of PDP and a Deputy Minority Whip of the House said: ” I’m pleased to announce my defection from APC back to PDP over reasons best known to me.”

Also speaking, Nwokoye said: “I want to also officially announce my defection to PDP for personal reasons. I’m no longer a member of APGA neither am I a member of APC.”

Onyebuchi Offor, minority leader representing Ekwusigo Constituency, welcomed the lawmakers to PDP commending them for their decision.

“I thank you for making the decision to join our accommodating party. We welcome you into our midst as members of PDP in the House of Assembly,” he said.

Also at the plenary the House confirmed the last Commissioner nominee from Gov. Charles Soludo after adopting the report of the House Committee on screening headed by Dr Pascal Agbodike.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Uche Okafor said that the commissioner-nominee confirmed by the Assembly was Mr Sylvester Ezeokenwa who would superintend over the Ministry of Special Duties.

It was gathered that the confirmation of the nominee took place through a voice vote conducted during the plenary.

It could be recalled that Gov. Soludo in a letter dated April 6, submitted the last name of the Commissioner nominee to the Assembly for confirmation, which increased the number of commissioners to 21.

The House adjourned to April 26.