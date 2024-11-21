14 least expensive passports in the world

Passports serve as more than just essential travel documents; they symbolise opportunities to explore diverse cultures, forge international connections, and access global markets. However, the cost of obtaining a passport varies significantly across the world, reflecting each nation’s economic priorities, administrative frameworks, and global positioning.

According to compare the market, here are the Cheapest Passports in the World

1. United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) passport is marked as the world’s cheapest, costing a mere $27.13 for a 5-year validity. This affordability is a result of the UAE’s strategic investments in modernising its passport system and cultivating strong diplomatic relations, focusing administrative barriers for citizens, making international travel more accessible and reducing costs associated with passport production. The UAE passport is also highly powerful, offering visa-free access to 183 countries, which showcases the nation’s investment in diplomacy and global partnerships.

Read also: How to apply for Nigeria’s new contactless passport renewal system

2. India

India follows closely, offering a 10-year passport for just $27.70. India Government prioritises accessibility for citizens, keeping fess manageable despite the country’s relatively low rank in visa-free access to 63 countries. Its affordability reflects India’s economic realities and commitment to expanding global mobility.

3. Hungary

Hungary offers two passport options, a 5-year passport for $31.78. The shorter-term option provides a more cost-effective solution for travellers who may not require a 10-year passport, while the longer-term option offers better value for those who travel frequently. With visa-free access to 188 countries, Hungarian passports deliver substantial value, especially considering the country’s efforts to maintain low production and administrative costs.

Read also: Nigeria among those who fell the most on Henley passport index since 2014

4. South Africa

South Africa’s passports balance affordability at a price of $48.44 for a 10-year passport duration. South Africa is actively strengthening its travel and tourism sector by offering visa-free access to citizens of 108 countries as of October 2024. This initiative simplifies entry processes and aims to attract more international visitors. The travel and tour world highlighted the visa-free policy specifically targets leisure tourists, business travellers, and key players in the events and meetings industry, positioning South Africa as an attractive destination for both short-term tourism and large-scale international conferences.

5. Kenya

Kenya’s 10-year passport, costing $49.28, offers similar value, with access to a range of 76 destinations without the need for a visa. As of 1 January 2024, foreign nationals, regardless of nationality, can enter Kenya without a visa for tourism or business travel for stays up to 90 days. Travellers must, however, obtain a new Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA).

6. Spain

Spain’s passport stands as a beacon of travel freedom, offering two tailored options: one for individuals over 30 years old with a 10-year validity and another for those under 30 with a 5-year validity. Despite their different durations, both are priced at an accessible $49.49. What truly sets Spain apart is the exceptional power of its passport, granting visa-free access to an astounding 194 countries. This makes it not just a cost-effective option but a gateway to nearly every corner of the world, reflecting Spain’s strong global influence and strategic diplomacy.

Read also: Here is what the colour of your passport means

7. Poland

Poland’s 10-year passport, priced at an affordable $53.38, combines value and versatility, offering access to 189 visa-free countries. This balance of cost and global mobility reflects Poland’s robust international ties and its commitment to making travel accessible for its citizens. With one of Europe’s most competitive passport costs, it’s a solid choice for those seeking extensive travel opportunities without breaking the bank.

8. Brazil

Brazil’s 10-year passport, priced at $55.59, is an appealing option for travellers seeking affordable access to the world. It offers visa-free travel to 173 countries, making it particularly advantageous for exploring South America and other regions. The passport reflects Brazil’s strategic regional partnerships and its emphasis on fostering global mobility for its citizens, ensuring it remains a cost-effective tool for international exploration. The travel and tour world highlighted Brazil’s attractiveness not only for its natural beauty, rich cultural experiences, and vibrant cities but also for its increasing focus on developing tourism infrastructure and improving connectivity.

9. Sweden

Sweden’s 5-year passport, costing $58.88, is a fantastic choice for European travellers seeking affordability without compromising access. Offering visa-free entry to an impressive 193 countries, it stands as a testament to Sweden’s strong global relations and its citizens’ mobility. This budget-friendly option delivers exceptional value, making it an ideal tool for those eager to explore the world with ease.

Read also: Nigerian passport has access to only 1.5% of world’s GDP, limits holders

10. Hungary

Hungary’s 10-year passport, priced at $59.31, strikes a remarkable balance between cost and travel freedom. Providing visa-free access to 188 countries, it showcases Hungary’s extensive diplomatic reach. This passport is an excellent long-term investment for frequent travellers, offering the convenience of a decade-long validity alongside significant global mobility.

11. Germany

Germany’s passport options cater to different age groups, offering a thoughtful balance of affordability and convenience. Starting January 1, 2024, Germany will no longer issue passports to children and individuals below 24 years, instead, a biometric passport with a six-year validity will be provided at $61.87. This change aims to simplify the process by offering a single passport for all citizens, regardless of age, and reducing the need for frequent renewals. Meanwhile, individuals over 24 can obtain a 10-year passport for $115.48, offering extended validity. Both options provide access to 194 visa-free countries, highlighting the passport’s global strength.

12. Malaysia

Malaysia’s 5-year passport, priced at $63.97, is a valuable gateway to global travel, offering visa-free access to 183 countries. Its affordability reflects Malaysia’s commitment to providing its citizens with cost-effective mobility. As one of Southeast Asia’s most powerful passports, it opens doors to diverse destinations, making it an excellent choice for travellers seeking both regional and international exploration.

Read also: 10 most developed countries and their passport access

13. Finland

Finland’s 5-year passport, costing $72.58, is a testament to the country’s global connectivity and strong diplomatic ties. With visa-free access to an impressive 193 countries, it ranks among the world’s most powerful travel documents. This passport balances affordability with exceptional mobility, making it a preferred choice for Finnish citizens eager to explore the world with ease.

14. Singapore

Singapore’s 10-year passport, priced at $79.69, is a powerhouse of global mobility, offering visa-free access to an unparalleled 194 countries. Recognized as one of the most powerful passports in the world, it reflects Singapore’s strategic diplomacy and robust international relations. With tourism contributing 10% of global GDP and 1 in 10 jobs, Singapore’s passport facilitates seamless travel for its citizens, promoting global connectivity while highlighting the challenge of balancing tourism growth with sustainability. This travel document not only opens doors worldwide but also underscores Singapore’s role in fostering responsible international tourism.

Share