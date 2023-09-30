13 entrepreneurs receive GET Compass awards grant

Grooming Endowment Trust (GET) has awarded 13 entrepreneurs GET Compass award grants.

The GET Compass programme, a flagship initiative of Grooming Centre, is dedicated to fostering Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises that offer products and services vital to community well-being and economic growth.

According to the centre, amidst stiff competition, 13 exceptional entrepreneurs who were selected from hundreds of applications to join the esteemed programme, were honoured during an award ceremony held recently at the Centre in Research in Enterprise and Action in Management (CREM) office in Lagos.

Speaking on the impact GET Compass has had on its alumni since its inception, Godwin Nwabunka, chief executive officer of Grooming Centre encouraged all participants to cultivate a winner’s mindset, highlighting that success transcends financial rewards.

“Grooming Endowment Trust began with a humble team, and today we have staff members across the nation. Our journey commenced modestly, yet with a resolute mission,” Nwabunka stated.

“While we received a multitude of applications, we are thrilled to welcome these entrepreneurs into the GET family. We eagerly anticipate sharing their progress with the world.”

The Grooming Endowment Trust was established by Grooming Centre to provide funding for an array of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development Goals related initiatives.

At the ceremony, five standout business owners, namely Tipping Recycle, Replast Engineering, Smoothies Bargains and Shakes, Craft Planet and Makizi Blossoms and Enterprises were presented with N2 million each.

The grant funding was to empower them in kick-starting their ventures, while all other participants were granted N250,000 each to support their entrepreneurial journeys.

Incorporated in August 2020, the Trust offers grants and investments in the areas of education and capacity building, healthcare, enterprise and community development, venture formation, and humanitarian relief.