How Africa’s biggest film awards created 27,000 jobs in 10 years

A new report on the audiovisual industry has indicated that at least 27,000 jobs have been created by the biggest awards ceremony in Africa’s film industry in the last decade.

The report also revealed that beyond delivering on its dedication to honouring exceptional achievement in film and television, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) also plays a critical role in boosting economic opportunities on the continent.

The AMVCA Impact Report released by BHM Research & Intelligence shows that since its inception, each edition of the ceremony has been a catalyst for the creation of over 3,000 direct and indirect jobs. Since making its debut in 2013, the AMVCA has hosted nine editions and become the African movie industry players’ most coveted prize.

According to the report, actors, filmmakers, screenwriters, cinematographers, and editors are some of the industry players who have been directly impacted by the annual production. Supporting industries such as catering, logistics, and equipment rentals have also experienced a significant boost in business during every AMVCA season.

Read also: How AMVCA reshapes Nollywood, ignites movie culture

“We believe there is still a lot to do in the sector. With consistent promotion and projection of our industry, we are confident that we will surpass this $20 billion mark in the coming years.

“The upcoming years for AMVCA will be dedicated to accelerating the socio-economic impact of the sector, inspiring and nurturing talent, expanding industry exposure, and attracting vital investments,” Busola Tejumola, executive head of content and West Africa channels, MultiChoice, stated.

According to her, the AMVCA Impact Report adopted a multi-layered survey system and existing economic multipliers specific to Africa to estimate the value of the awards ceremony’s impact on the film sector, practitioners and secondary stakeholders.

She disclosed also that with investment of over N9 billion in the last decade, 61.9 percent of players in the film sector believe that the AMVCA has contributed to the growth of the African film sector, while 68.2 percent of African movie watchers believe it has contributed to the international recognition of African films.

Over 50% of respondents in the report — actors, musicians, producers, directors, fashion designers, comedians, and more — agree that the AMVCA has positively impacted tourism in cities where it has held a tour, including Lagos, Johannesburg, Accra and Kigali.

Read also: AMVCAs: Nigerian Breweries offer reasons for Amstel, Zagg sponsorship

The event also serves as a glamorous showcase for African fashion designers, stylists, and makeup artists. Attendees, including celebrities and industry professionals, often engage home-grown stylists for their exquisite outfits and accessories.

Africa’s film and audiovisual industries presently generate $5 billion, which represents just a quarter of its actual potential contribution to Africa’s GDP, estimated to be over $20 billion according to UNESCO. The industries are also responsible for creating 5 million jobs with a potential to create 20 million new jobs in the next few years.