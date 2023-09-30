Meet Melody Fidel, Nigerian entrepreneur nominated for The Future Awards Africa

Melody Fidel Okwuazu, celebrated Nigerian missionary-entrepreneur, has been nominated in the category of ‘Prize For Service To Young People’ in the 17th edition of the prestigious The Future Awards Africa.

The Future Awards Africa now in its 17th year aims to honour outstanding young people in Africa who have contributed remarkably to the development of the continent and its people in every calendar year.

Melody Fidel Okwuazu is an international award-winning entrepreneur-missionary. He is a life and business coach focusing on entrepreneurship and human development.

Melody regularly organises training programmes and boot camps for young aspiring entrepreneurs where he teaches them the basics and know-how of entrepreneurship and skills monetization through his BAE (Business And Entrepreneurship) Connect platform.

Most recently in 2023, he won the outstanding entrepreneur missionary award at the United Kingdom Investors Summit 2023 held at the Parliament House of Lords in London

This year, with the theme, ‘Defying Odds, Inspiring Greatness,’ there are 128 nominees in 25 different categories, all of whom have been recognized as champions and trailblazers in their chosen endeavour.

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Service to Young People recognizing those who empower the next generations has Melody Fidel Okwuazu and Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy as the nominees.

According to Melody, The Future Awards Africa nomination is a confirmation of the many positive-impact-driven services to young people and humanity in general for which he has dedicated his life and resources for several years in Nigeria and beyond.

“I am highly elated with The Future Awards Africa nomination, especially in the category for service to young people. For over a decade and counting, I have dedicated my life and resources to creating avenues and platforms to uplift young people and help them achieve their life goals,” Melody stated.

He added that in this calendar year, “my partners and I have successfully organized youth empowerment and skills monetization booth camps for over 5,000 youths, disburse business start-up grants to over 100 entrepreneurs in Nigeria alongside our weekly free online business mentorship to several others. This nomination is a greater call to more service to continue to empower the teeming young people of Nigeria and Africa as a whole.”

According to the organisers of the award, the stage is set for Africa’s biggest youth celebration — The Future Awards Africa, a spectacular event created to honour the milestone achievements of youth across the continent.

“The 17th edition nominees showcase an impressive list of personalities renowned for excellence and norm-shattering endeavours across various fields,” the organisers said.