Tolulope Oginni: Empowering entrepreneurs to combat money laundering

In the world of entrepreneurship, there are trailblazers who redefine success by reshaping not only their own destinies but also the narratives that surround their communities.

Tolulope Joshua Oginni, a man of many roles—a businessman, a family man, and a transformational agent—exemplifies this distinction.

Hailing from Osun State but forged in the crucible of Lagos, Oginni is the CEO of Transfurd Farms Nigeria and TransTech Consulting USA, two entities that are poised to make a significant impact on the world stage.

TransTech Consulting, a beacon of hope in the diaspora, serves as Tolulope’s platform for igniting change. Nestled in the heart of the United States, this technology training and education company carries a profound mission.

According to Tolulope Joshua Oginni, “TransTech Consulting is gradually changing the face of who Nigerians are in the USA or the narrative we are known with.” In a world often plagued by stereotypes, TransTech Consulting is rewriting the story. He continues, “Before, we were seen as black people who cannot be trusted due to so many negative news out there about fraud, scam, etc.”

Now, TransTech Consulting is on a journey to transform the perception of Nigerians in America. Their mission is training individuals to join their government in the fight against money laundering, terrorist financing, counter-terrorism, and all forms of fraudulent activities.

With results that have impacted over a thousand lives, TransTech Consulting is making waves, turning dreams into reality for its students.

But challenges loom on the path to such transformative work. Oginni recounts, “The first challenge for me will be the mindset of people who felt it is impossible to join the USA Govt in the fight against crime.” Dispelling the notion that newcomers must start with menial jobs, TransTech Consulting’s six-week training program has become a beacon of opportunity and empowerment.

At the core of Oginni’s success story lies a simple yet profound truth: relationships matter. “The most influential factor for me is building a relationship with the students,” he affirms. It’s a commitment to their success that transcends monetary gains and underpins the foundation of TransTech Consulting’s triumph.

“Turning our attention to the heart of the matter—the anti-money laundering compliance training that TransTech Consulting offers—it becomes evident that this endeavor is nothing short of crucial.

“The rate of money laundering activities is getting alarming by the day,” he warns.

In a world still grappling with high-profile cases like Hushpuppi, this six-week program arms participants with the knowledge to utilize tools and software deployed by developed countries such as the USA, Canada, Australia, and the UK to combat the scourge of money laundering. Oginni’s insightfully contrasts the African and developed world’s approaches to employment, emphasizing that competence matters more than qualifications abroad. It’s a wake-up call to a continent plagued by cronyism and connections over capabilities.

His journey from agriculture to technology is a testament to the seamless integration of these seemingly disparate fields.

He explains, “They are both related. We also adopt the use of technology in agriculture.” Witnessing the stark contrast in perception of black communities abroad, he felt compelled to equip himself with the skills needed to bridge the divide. This transition ultimately led to his role as an AML Analyst in a financial institution, where he honed his industry knowledge and began sharing it with others, opening doors to lucrative job opportunities.

As for the highlights of his journey so far, Oginni reflects on the enabling business environment that America provides. He draws a sharp contrast between running businesses in African countries and the United States, highlighting the vast chasm between the two experiences.

In addition to his entrepreneurial pursuits, Oginni’s business venture, Transtech Consulting, was honored with the title of the most impactful technology teaching institute in the USA for 2023, awarded by the Global Business Award.

Oginni’s impressive achievements have also secured his inclusion in Marquis Who’s Who, a publication that recognizes individuals based on their current significance.

His accomplishments encompass being appointed as the Vice President of the World Food Program at the Ghana International Model United Nations Conference in 2019, as well as earning a coveted spot in the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 (Business Category) Class of 2019.

His educational background consists of a bachelor’s degree in Management from Olabisi Onabanjo University and another in Business Administration & Management from the University of Lagos.

Tolulope Joshua Oginni stands as a beacon of inspiration, a symbol of the power of transformation and the indomitable spirit of entrepreneurship. Through TransTech Consulting, he’s not only changing lives but also reshaping perceptions, proving that anyone, armed with knowledge and determination, can be a force for good in the fight against financial crime.