Nigeria needs young entrepreneurs like Lawal – Speaker

Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the House of Representatives, has emphasised the need for Nigeria to empower young entrepreneurs, saying they are the hope for future generations.

He said this while congratulating Ibidapo Lawal, chief executive officer (CEO) of Neveah Limited, on his 40th birthday.

The speaker hailed the young CEO, Lawal, for being enterprising and setting a good example for the young generation.

In a statement made available and signed by Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Abbas’ special adviser on media and publicity, the speaker equally congratulated Lawal on the recent successful completion of Neveah Recycling Plant.

“I rejoice with Ibidapo Lawal, the CEO of Neveah Limited, which is a major player in Nigeria’s export and commodity trading sector, specialising in agricultural and mineral resources.

“I commend the Neveah group for its recent milestone by completing one of the largest recycling plants in West Africa.

“I am proud of Ibidapo Lawal and extend my heartfelt congratulations to him and his team. I also wish him many happy returns on his 40th birthday.”

The Speaker said Nigeria needs young entrepreneurs of Lawal’s standing, noting that with his likes, there is hope for future generations.