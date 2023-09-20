Renowned Entrepreneur Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr Honored Doctorate in Arts with Specialization in Entrepreneurship and Digital Marketing by European-American University

[Lagos State, Aug 01, 2022] – Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr, a prominent figure in African entrepreneurship and digital marketing, has been bestowed with an honorary Doctorate in Arts, with a specialization in Entrepreneurship and Digital Marketing, by the prestigious European-American University.

This distinguished recognition underscores Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr’s exceptional contributions to the fields of entrepreneurship and digital marketing, and his unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the business landscape.

The European-American University, known for its commitment to academic excellence and recognizing outstanding achievements, has chosen to honor Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr for his significant impact on the world of business and digital marketing. This honorary doctorate acknowledges his dedication, leadership, and outstanding contributions to these vital sectors.

Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr’s journey to this prestigious accolade has been marked by a remarkable career dedicated to entrepreneurship and digital marketing. Over the years, he has demonstrated vision, creativity, and a commitment to advancing the field of digital marketing while mentoring and inspiring countless individuals in the business world.

In response as he received this esteemed recognition alongside his wife Abigail Tiwa-Olanubi, He expressed his profound gratitude to the European-American University. He remarked, “I am deeply honored to receive this honorary doctorate from the European-American University. It is a testament to the importance of entrepreneurship and digital marketing in today’s ever-evolving business landscape. I remain committed to advancing these fields and contributing to their growth and innovation.”

This recognition from the European-American University adds to Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr’s impressive list of accomplishments and serves as a testament to his dedication and influence in the entrepreneurial and digital marketing spheres.