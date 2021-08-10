$10,000 grant for early-stage entrepreneurs in CTIAF/All On Ideation Incubation

The 2021 edition of CTIAF/All On Ideation Incubation programme for budding renewable energy entrepreneurs is opened for application.

Organised by Clean Tech Innovation and Acceleration Foundation (CTIAF) with the support of All On, the six-month incubation program is an enterprise development initiative where early-stage Nigerian companies with innovative green business ideas are given access to business development and mentorship support as well as an opportunity to receive a grant of $10,000 to scale their businesses.

“The objective of this program is to incubate energy entrepreneurs with innovative solutions for underserved communities, and to enable them to move from ideation to development and ultimately implementation at scale. We are pleased with our continued partnership with CTIAF with the common goal of improving energy access,” said Sele Inegbedion, Manager, All On Hub.

Following a pitch challenge on July 8th, 2021 that saw 25 of 175 applicants, present their innovative ideas to a diverse panel of judges, 17 finalists were selected into the program.

Each entrepreneur was evaluated against the following criteria: market potential, social impact, innovation potential, climate impact, strength of management team and quality of the pitch.

The judging panel comprised of Ivie Ehanmo, a renowned multi-jurisdictional expert in the energy sector, Aishat Alimi, Investment Associate at All On, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (CFA), co-founder of GoDo Hub, Pacer.vc and Founder Institute’s Regional Director for Africa, Ifedy Ralph Eze, mentor, business strategist and Managing Director at Founders institute Lagos and Glory Oguegbu, development entrepreneur and founder of Renewable Energy Technology Training Institute (RETTI).

CTIAF and All On presented the 2021 cohort: Brigter, OGV Solar Drying Center, Solconomy, Rural Lights Up Energy, Kodak Tech, Brycoal, Ina Lite, Sango Technology, Renerworld Global, Switch Solar, Innovation City Ventures, Bleu Intelligence Automation, Iergy, REKademy, Moon Innovations, Cellone and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The six-month program kicked off on July 26th 2021.

Chisom Udemezue, Enterprise Development Manager, Clean Tech Hub said: “Clean Tech Hub has continued to position itself as the leading incubator for early-stage renewable energy startups. Through this program, supported by All On, the foremost energy impact investor, we remain committed to supporting these entrepreneurs to achieve their next scale growth and use their innovative solutions to increase energy access across rural and last-mile communities.”

Clean Tech Incubation and Acceleration Foundation is a pioneering hybrid hub for the research, development, demonstration and incubation of clean and green ideas and technologies in Africa, and their validation for commercial stage development.

It is also an early start-up incubator for inventions and innovations in clean energy, a consultancy for sustainability and energy efficiency solutions, and a driver of clean energy and climate smart investments into Africa.

All On, an impact investing company, was seeded with funding from Shell, and works with partners to increase access to commercial energy products and services for unserved and underserved off-grid energy markets in Nigeria, with a special focus on the Niger Delta.