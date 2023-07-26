100 female entrepreneurs get N200m start-up support

No fewer than 100 female entrepreneurs have been empowered with N2 million each (totalling N200 million) to drive their various businesses.

The support was extended by Folorunso Alakija, one of Africa’s richest women, through Flourish Africa, a non-governmental organisation she founded.

The 100 beneficiaries were part of the 501 female entrepreneurs who completed training in the second batch of Flourish Africa Business and Life Skills Training Programme, having emerged successful from a business pitch competition.

Speaking at the ceremony held in Lagos recently, Alakija congratulated the entrepreneurs on their successful completion of the four-month training programme. She advised the beneficiaries to utilise the knowledge and skills acquired from the training, and those who received the grants to not only make a difference in their spheres of influence but also contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

Appreciating all partners for backing the programme, she called on other public-spirited individuals and organisations to lend their support to cause through funding, training, mentorship, and advisory services, saying that such gestures would go a long way in the lives of the beneficiaries.

Also speaking at the event, Kings Jack, the regional director, Bank of Industry, Nigeria, represented by Adebola Oruma, the group head, gender business group, large enterprises directorate, said the agency has multiple platforms for women to get the right support, including access to funding.