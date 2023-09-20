100 days in office: Fintiri reiterates commitment to transform Adamawa

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has promised to continue with the business of transforming the state, which he said would help his administration to attract investors, improve the image of the state and promote its cultural diversity that makes the state unique through his 11-point Agenda.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Edgar Amos, during a media interaction with reporters at the Government House Yola, the governor said it was an obligation to serve the best interests of the people.

He promised that his administration would be guided by integrity, accountability and commitment.

His 11-Point Agenda include security of lives and property, education and human capital development; transparency and accountability; improved internally generated revenue and rural infrastructure/urban renewal.

Read also: Fintiri commiserates with families of victims of boat mishap in Adamawa

Others are water supply, agricultural development and food security; healthcare and human services; youth and women development; commerce and industry; civil service Reforms, environment and climate change.

Governor Fintiri also said that he place importance on basic infrastructural development of the state such as the Mubi Roundabout project, the Super Highway from Federal Government College, Yola to Yola Town, Malkohi Housing Estate, the public health laboratory projects, among others in his second term in office.

While appreciating the contribution of the media in the last election, he said that a lot has been achieved in the last 100 days which calls for celebration.

He also said that the administration has been able to manage, very well, the state’s internal security through the governor’s good leadership and effective collaboration with all security agencies and community leaders in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Neido Geoffrey, who also spoke at the event, acknowledged the role of the media as the guardians of truth, the sentinels of democracy and the bridge between the government and the people.

“They have the power to shape narratives, uncover hidden truths, and inspire change. Without a free and responsible media, our democracy would be incomplete,” she said.

Geoffrey extended a hand of partnership to all the members of the media to open communication so as to achieve greater things for Adamawa State.

Read also: Another boat mishap in Adamawa claims 11 lives, several others missing.

“My vision for this ministry is clear. It is to ensure that our government’s actions and policies are transparent, accessible, and understandable to every citizen. We must strive to create an environment where information flows freely; where the public is well-informed, and where the voices of the people are heard and respected.

“I invite the media to hold us accountable; ask tough questions, and provide constructive criticism when necessary to ensure that our government remains true to its promises to build a better future for Adamawa State, where transparency and progress prevail,” the Commissioner said.