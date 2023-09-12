Another boat mishap in Adamawa claims 11 lives, several others missing.

Bearly 72 hours after a boat conveying people to their farms in Njuwa Lake capsized, killing about 15 persons, another boat capsized on Monday in the river, in Gurin, a surburb of Fufore Local Government Area, Adamawa State with many people onboard.

A local source confirmed that the victims, mostly women and children, were on the wooden boat.

According to the source, the victims were returning from their farms and a naming ceremony.

The Executive Secretary Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Mohammed Suleiman who confirmed the incident, said that the incident occurred in the afternoon, but that the agency was making efforts to rescue the victims.

When contacted, the member representing Fufore/Gurin constituency at the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Umar Bobbo Ismail, confirmed the incident.