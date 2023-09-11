Fintiri commiserates with families of victims of boat mishap in Adamawa

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has commiserated with the families of victims of the River Njuwa boat mishap which occurred Friday.

He described the accident as unfortunate and a big loss to the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, stated that the governor was deeply shaken over the sad incident.

“These were petty traders in search of livelihood whose lives were cut short. I have directed my deputy to visit and assess the situation for prompt assistance to the families of the affected persons,” he said.

The passenger boat was said to be travelling from Rugange Village to Yola town when the incident occurred at about 11am after encountering a violent storm.

“I am out of the state attending a crucial meeting of the North East Governors Forum in Maiduguri, but my heart is with the families of the affected and the entire state during this period of mourning and pray Allah grant us the fortitude to bear the loss,” the governor stated.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, Fintiri has assured that the state government would not relent in coming up with policies and programmes aimed at ensuring safety on the waterways.

Meanwhile, the state government has confirmed the rescue of eight persons as rescue operations continue.

The ill-fated boat was to be ferrying 23 persons across River Njuwa when the accident happened as a result of a heavy storm.

The boat with carrying capacity of 15 persons, was overloaded with people and their goods, which led to the unfortunate incident.