Navy recovers arms, destroys boat laden with stolen crude in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy on Sunday said it has deactivated a boat laden with suspected stolen crude in Bayelsa.

It also said that that troops of the Navy Ship SOROH (NNS SOROH) recovered two AK-47 rifles, six AK-47 magazines, 133 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Olushina Ojebode, the commander of the NNS SOROH, stated this during a news conference in Yenagoa.

He said that troops of the NNS SOROH during a water patrol at Gbaram community of Agbadam-Foropa made contact with six armed men in a speedboat, who attempted to attack troops.

The troops, he said, overpowered the armed men in the fire fight that ensued, thus making them to flee.

He listed items recovered from the armed men to include two AK-47 rifles, six AK-47 magazines, 133 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one small techno phone, amongst others.

The commander said the troops during an anti-crude oil theft operation at Southern Ijaw discovered a wooden boat laden with illegal crude oil products.

The boat, he said, had been deactivated in line with extant regulations and standard operating procedure.

He said that with successful operations at Tebidaba, Furopa and Ezetu, combing the Bayelsa maritime environment for oil thieves, operators of illegal refineries and sundry-crimes was non-negotiable.

Ojebode assured of the navy commitment to provide security within Nigeria’s maritime domain, pursuant to the mandate given by Ikechukuwu Ogalla (rear admiral), chief of the naval staff,

He warned those involved in illegal activities to have a rethink and seek legitimate source of livelihood or face the full weight of the force.

While commending the troops for their gallantry and professionalism, Ojebode urged residents of the state to provide credible information on the activities of criminal elements to security agencies.

The commander later took a five-minute boat ride through the Epie Creek to Famgbe in Yenagoa, where the troops destroyed the local boat used for oil theft. NAN