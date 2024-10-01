Nigeria faces economic challenges, including unemployment, but some states maintain lower rates than the national average. Despite this, unemployment remains a concern, and ongoing efforts to diversify economies and create jobs are crucial.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the Nigerian working-age population was 116,604,860 representing 53.8% of the total population.

The survey titled: Nigeria Labour Force Survey Annual Report 2023 stated that Nigeria’s labour force participation rate is 76.3%, with 88.9 million people active in the labour market, including 43.6 million men (77.4%) and 45.4 million women (75.2%).

Postgraduates have the highest participation rate at 90.8%, while those with primary education show the lowest at 65.6%. Employment covers 72.2% of the working-age population, with rural areas at 77.3% and urban centres at 68.7%.

Eighteen states have labour force participation rates equal to or above the national average. States with lower unemployment rates contribute to Nigeria’s overall economic performance.

The survey further reads that “77,561,393 individuals engaged in informal employment, accounted for 92.2% of the employed population. Kano (5,197,699) and Lagos states (4,633,957) had the highest number of people in informal employment (excluding agriculture)”

Here are the top 10 states with the lowest jobless rates in Nigeria

1. Nasarawa State

Nasarawa has the lowest unemployment rate in Nigeria, with just 0.5% of its population unemployed. This figure represents about 7,017 individuals who are currently without work.

2. Sokoto State

Sokoto ranks second, with an unemployment rate of 1.2%, amounting to 31,454 unemployed people.

3. Kebbi State

With an unemployment rate of 1.6%, Kebbi is third on the list. The state has 39,105 unemployed residents.

4. Benue State

Benue, like Kebbi, has an unemployment rate of 1.6%, with 47,894 unemployed.

5. Taraba State

Taraba has an unemployment rate of 1.9%, corresponding to 27,986 people out of work.

6. Oyo State

Oyo ranks sixth, with an unemployment rate of 2.0%, translating to 81,411 unemployed people.

7. Kaduna State

Kaduna has an unemployment rate of 2.7%, with 100,231 people out of work.

8. Katsina State

Katsina has an unemployment rate of 2.8%, with 108,312 individuals unemployed.

9. Cross River State

Cross River also has an unemployment rate of 2.8%, with 60,611 people unemployed.

10. Osun State

Osun completes the list with an unemployment rate of 2.9%, representing 58,031 unemployed individuals.

