Abia leads top 10 Nigerian states with highest unemployment rate – Survey

Unemployment continues to be a significant economic challenge in Nigeria, affecting various states to different degrees.

In 2023, the labour force participation rate in Nigeria stood at 76.3%, equating to 88,940,861 people, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Of this, 43,564,586 (77.4%) were men, and 45,376,276 (75.2%) were women.

The survey titled, Nigeria Labour Force Survey Annual Report 2023 also said that Nigeria’s headline unemployment rate for the period under review was 5.4%. Among states, Abia recorded the highest unemployment rate at 18.7%, while Nasarawa had the lowest at 0.5%.

By educational level, individuals with postgraduate qualifications had the highest labour force participation at 90.8% (56,297,009), followed by those with post-secondary education at 87.9%. Those with primary education registered the lowest participation rate at 65.6%.

Labour force participation reflects the percentage of the working-age population engaged in or seeking employment. Nationwide, 18 of Nigeria’s 36 states had participation rates equal to or above the national average of 76.3%. Additionally, 72.2% of the working-age population was employed.

“By age grouping, unemployment was highest among the youth population (15-24) with 10.1%, and lowest among persons aged 55-64. The youth unemployment rate is common for this age group, as they usually experience higher unemployment due to factors such as lack of work experience and limited availability of entry-level jobs.” the survey reads.

Here are the top 10 Nigerian states with highest unemployment rates – Survey

1. Abia State

Abia State ranks first among Nigerian states with the highest unemployment rate, standing at 18.7%. This represents 362,014 unemployed individuals within the state. The state’s economy relies heavily on trade, manufacturing, and agriculture.

2. Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has an unemployment rate of 14.1%, accounting for 150,276 individuals without jobs. Despite being home to Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, which houses numerous government offices and international organizations, the FCT still grapples with high unemployment due to a large influx of job seekers and limited private sector growth.

3. Rivers State

Rivers State, known for its role as a major oil-producing region, has an unemployment rate of 13.4%. With 408,089 individuals unemployed, the state faces economic challenges, including reliance on the oil and gas sector, which has seen fluctuations in demand, affecting job availability in the region.

4. Gombe State

Gombe State’s unemployment rate stands at 11.2%, representing 148,568 people without jobs. Gombe is located in the northeastern part of Nigeria, and its economy is primarily agricultural. However, limited industrialization and infrastructure development have contributed to the high unemployment rate.

5. Imo State

Imo State has an unemployment rate of 10.9%, with 241,110 people unemployed. Known for its educational institutions and service-oriented economy, the state has been unable to absorb its growing labour force, particularly among the youth, resulting in a high rate of unemployment.

6. Ogun State

Ogun State records an unemployment rate of 8.8%, accounting for 260,361 unemployed individuals. The state is an industrial hub, with numerous manufacturing companies operating within its borders. However, despite this industrial presence, the state still faces challenges in job creation, particularly for the growing population.

7. Delta State

Delta State’s unemployment rate is 8.2%, representing 177,999 people without jobs. Like Rivers, Delta is a significant oil-producing state. Despite its resource wealth, the state struggles with youth unemployment, especially as opportunities in the oil sector have been limited by automation and other economic factors.

8. Kano State

Kano State has an unemployment rate of 7.6%, with 447,967 unemployed individuals, the highest number of unemployed people among the top 10 states. As one of Nigeria’s most populous states, Kano’s large workforce has outpaced job growth, especially in traditional sectors such as agriculture and trade.

9. Plateau State

Plateau State records an unemployment rate of 7.4%, representing 151,035 unemployed individuals. The state’s economy is primarily agricultural, but limited industrial and technological advancements have impeded the creation of jobs that can absorb the growing labour force.

10. Borno State

Borno State rounds out the top 10 with an unemployment rate of 7.3%, accounting for 144,456 unemployed individuals. The state, located in northeastern Nigeria, has faced significant challenges, including ongoing insecurity due to insurgency, which has severely hampered economic activity and job creation.

