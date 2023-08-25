10 FCTA directors yet to retire despite the FG’s order

Nearly a month after the newly updated Public Service Rules went into effect, about 10 directors in the Federal Capital Territory Administration who have served in their positions for more than eight years have not started the necessary retirement process.

The directors were reportedly on the directorship cadre for nine to twelve years and were expected to submit their letter of retirement in accordance with the PSR, which became effective on July 27, 2023.

According to Punch, more than 500 directors who have been in their current roles for eight or more years are expected to be impacted by the new law.

In a memo dated July 27 that was sent to all Permanent Secretaries, the Accountant-General of the Federation, the Auditor-General of the Federation, and the Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments, Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, commanded strict adherence to the updated guidelines.

The new regulations also included a tenure scheme for permanent secretaries, who must now serve for a minimum of four years before being eligible for renewal based on performance.

However, sources at the FCTA claimed that about a month after the directive went into effect, the Director of Human Resource Management, Bashir Muhammad, as well as his counterpart at the Christian Pilgrimage Board, Dabara Vingo, and others who were impacted by the rule, have still not left their positions.

According to Punch, Muhammad recently asked FCTA Permanent Secretary Olusade Adesola for a three-month extension of his contract.

“No fewer than 10 directors who have spent between nine and 12 years in office have refused to vacate office or retire as stipulated by the revised PSR. In fact, the Director of Human Resource Management has just asked the permanent secretary for three months’ extension in office.

‘’Though the request has not been granted, everyone in FCTA is worried by the refusal of the concerned officials to comply with the rules. We are hoping the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike would intervene speedily.’’ an official said.

Ironically, Muhammad had pointed out the HoS direction on the execution of the PSR to the leadership of the FCT Administration in a circular dated August 9, 2023.

The Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, Secretaries of the Mandate Secretariats, Heads of Departments, Agencies, and Parastatals, Coordinators and Directors, the FCTA Common Services Department, as well as the entire employees, were the recipients of the letter with reference number FCTA/HRM/ 141145/Vol.I.

It read, ‘’I am directed to refer you to the circular number: HCSF/SPSO/268/T3/2/37 of 27th July, 2023 from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation and to inform you that the revised Public Service Rules has become operational in the services of FCTA with effect from 27th July, 2023.

‘’In this regard, you are to ensure full compliance with all the provisions of the revised PSR, particularly the provision of section 020909 on tenure policy for directors or its equivalent on Grade Level 17. Please, ensure strict compliance with the contents of this circular.’’

Attempts to reach Muhammad on Thursday were unsuccessful since calls to his phone revealed that it was turned off.

Muhammed Sule, the FCTA Director of Press, however, clarified that a circular had instructed the involved personnel to retire.

A source at the Federal Ministry of Health told Punch that all the directors affected by the tenure policy have retired as directed by the Head of Service.

“For instance, the Director, Public Health, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Morenike Alex-Okoh has left; the Director of Family Health, Dr Boladale Alonge has gone, and many others. The ones I know personally that have retired are about seven,” the source said.