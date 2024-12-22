Diesel costs are significantly shaping Africa’s economic trajectory, impacting key sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, and transportation. Rising diesel prices ripple through economies, driving up transportation, electricity, and food costs while escalating inflationary pressures.

High diesel prices directly increase production costs, forcing industries to pass on expenses to consumers through higher prices for goods and services. Farmers, heavily reliant on diesel-powered equipment, face surging costs, potentially leading to reduced yields and food shortages. Additionally, elevated logistics expenses disrupt supply chains and limit market accessibility.

Read also: 6 most expensive drinks in the world.

Globally, the average diesel price in December remained steady at $1.17 per litre, matching November’s rate. However, this consistently high cost continues to challenge economies reliant on diesel, intensifying operational costs for businesses and burdening consumers.

Governments across Africa struggle with balancing subsidies, exchange rates, and infrastructure development to manage fuel affordability without undermining fiscal goals. As diesel prices remain a critical economic driver, strategic interventions will be essential to mitigate their impact on the region’s economic landscape.

According to data from Global Petrol Prices, 10 African countries with the most expensive diesel at the end of 2024

1. Central African Republic

With a diesel price of $2.16 per litre, the Central African Republic ranked as the country with the highest diesel cost in Africa and the fourth-highest globally. The elevated cost reflects challenges in infrastructure, supply chains, and import dependency.

Read also: Top 7 most expensive presidential jets worth $2.49bn

2. Malawi

Diesel in Malawi costs $1.578 per litre, placing it 33rd globally. Fuel importation challenges and fluctuating exchange rates have contributed to the rising cost, impacting sectors like agriculture and transportation.

3. Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe recorded a diesel price of $1.54 per litre, ranking 38th globally. Economic policies, fuel levies, and currency instability are some of the factors influencing the high price.

Read also: 10 most expensive houses in the world

4. Seychelles

In Seychelles, diesel was sold at $1.54 per litre, making it the fourth-highest in Africa and the 45th globally. The island nation’s reliance on fuel imports is a key factor behind its diesel pricing.

5. Mozambique

At $1.428 per litre, Mozambique ranked 46th globally. The country’s fuel pricing is influenced by international oil prices and the cost of transportation to its domestic market.

Read also: 6 most expensive homes in Africa

6. Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone had a diesel price of $1.392 per litre, ranking 48th globally. Fuel importation challenges and supply chain inefficiencies are significant contributors to the high price.

7. Guinea

Guinea recorded a diesel price of $1.39 per litre, placing it 49th globally. Import costs and distribution inefficiencies continue to affect fuel affordability in the country.

8. Burundi

Diesel in Burundi was priced at $1.329 per litre, ranking 54th globally. The country’s landlocked position and dependence on neighbouring countries for imports are among the main factors.

Read also: Ten most expensive cars in Africa

9. Cameroon

Cameroon reported a diesel price of $1.325 per litre, placing it 55th globally. The combination of regulatory costs and supply chain issues contributes to the higher diesel prices.

10. Uganda

At $1.289 per litre, Uganda ranked 59th globally. High taxes and logistical challenges have impacted the cost of diesel in the country.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share