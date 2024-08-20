Top 7 most expensive presidential jets worth $2.49bn

When it comes to presidential travel, few things are more significant than the grandeur and security that leaders of nations command.

With advanced technology, luxurious interiors, and high price tags, these presidential jets stand as symbols of power and prestige.

Here are the top seven most expensive presidential jets in the world.

1. The Air Force One – $660 million

The Air Force One serves the President of the United States with sophistication and security. This fleet consists of two configured Boeing 747-200B aircraft, VC-25. While “Air Force One” is the radio call sign used when the president is aboard either of these planes, the name itself has become synonymous with presidential air travel.

Each aircraft is equipped with communication systems, defence mechanisms, and accommodations. With a price tag of $660 million, Air Force One serves as a flying office and a secure command centre, capable of handling any situation, both diplomatic and military, while in the air.

2. The Airbus A380 – $600 million

Ordered by Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal al-Saud, this bespoke Airbus A380 is the second most expensive private jet in the world. Initially priced at $400 million, an additional $200 million was spent on customising the aircraft to meet the Prince’s standards, bringing the total cost to $600 million.

This flying palace features interiors, including a concert hall, a Turkish bath, and a garage for the Prince’s Rolls-Royce. The Airbus A380 was commissioned in 2007.

3. Airbus A340-600 – $275 million

Owned by the leader of Jordan, this Airbus A340-600 is a testament to efficiency. The aircraft, which is nearly 76 meters long, is powered by four Rolls-Royce Trent 500 engines, designed with fuel-saving technology.

The jet’s interiors and expansive size make it a flying fortress for Jordan’s leadership, equipped to handle long-haul flights with ease.

4. Boeing 777-300ER – $260 million

Bangladesh’s presidential jet, the Boeing 777-300ER, is one of the most expensive in the world, valued at $260 million. The aircraft is designed to accommodate both business and economy seating, providing flexibility for various missions.

This jet is capable of non-stop flights to European destinations, ensuring that Bangladesh’s president can travel comfortably and efficiently.

5. Airbus A340-313 – $260 million

Germany’s official presidential aircraft, commonly known as “Konrad Adenauer,” after the country’s first post-war Chancellor, is valued at $260 million. The Airbus A340-313 is used for official diplomatic missions and government travel.

This aircraft can carry up to 375 passengers and has a range of 6,000 to 9,000 nautical miles.

6. Boeing 747-430 – $220 million

Owned by the Sultan of Brunei, the Boeing 747-430 stands as a symbol of royal opulence. Originally priced at $200 million, the aircraft underwent customization, which brought the total cost to $220 million.

The jet is adorned with furnishings, including gold accents and metals, making it one of the most expensive and extravagant planes in the world.

7. Boeing 787 Dreamliner – $218 million

Initially delivered to Mexico for use as the country’s presidential transport, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner has since found a new home in Tajikistan. Mexico’s President López Obrador, upon his election, deemed the plane an unnecessary luxury and sold it to the Tajikistan government for $92 million.

The aircraft now serves as the presidential carrier of Tajikistan, with an estimated value of $218 million.

