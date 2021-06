The World Bank is proposing a pathway to an improved foreign exchange management regime for Nigeria as the local currency the Naira touched its lowest level of N502 to the dollar on the parallel market for the first time in four years. In its half-yearly Nigeria development update titled “Resilience through reforms”, the Washington based…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login