The World Bank in its Nigeria Development update report says the country’s economic recovery is threatened by the slow pace of reforms. The Bank has projected economic growth of 1.8 percent this year which is an increase compared to a previous estimate of 1.2 percent. However, it warned that the economy will continue to grow…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login